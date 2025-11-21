Zelensky Rebuffs US Plan To End War, Says Won't 'Betray' Ukraine

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday warned he will not "betray" his country as he pushed back on a US plan to end the war on terms favourable to Moscow, acknowledging he risked losing Washington as an ally.

Ukraine faces one of the most challenging moments in its history, Zelensky said in an address to the nation published on social media, adding that he would propose "alternatives" to US President Donald Trump's 28-point plan.

Kyiv and its European allies were startled by the proposal -- which would effectively force Ukraine to capitulate by giving up land, cutting its army, pledging never to join NATO and holding snap elections.

Russia, meanwhile, would not only gain territory but be reintegrated into the global economy and rejoin the G8, under a draft of the plan, seen by AFP.

In Moscow, the Kremlin was bullish, threatening Zelensky to negotiate or lose even more territory.

Zelensky said: "I will present arguments, I will persuade, I will propose alternatives."

Recalling how he marshalled Kyiv's response to the Russian invasion in February 2022, he said: "We did not betray Ukraine then, we will not do so now."

He spoke to US Vice President JD Vance on Friday, a source in the Ukrainian president's office said, without elaborating on the discussion.

And the Ukrainian leader plans to speak directly to Trump in the "coming days", his office said Thursday.

He also held an emergency call with German, French and British leaders as Europe, cut out of the process, also scrambled to respond.

'Most Difficult Moment'

The US plan envisages recognising Moscow-annexed Crimea and occupied eastern Ukraine as "de-facto" Russian, also requiring Kyiv to pull out from parts of the Donetsk region that it still controls.

The front line would be frozen in the southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Kyiv would also cap the size of its army to 600,000, rule out ever joining NATO and have no NATO troops deployed to its territory.

In return, it would get unspecified "reliable security guarantees" and a fund for reconstruction using parts of Russia's frozen assets.

Zelensky has made no illusions about how much of a corner Ukraine has been backed into with the proposals.

"Right now is one of the most difficult moments in our history," Zelensky said in the address to the nation, wearing all black.

"The pressure on Ukraine is one of the hardest. Ukraine may face a very difficult choice: either the loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner," he said, warning of a complete break with Washington.

Trump's administration has rejected accusations that it worked on the proposal with Moscow, which, in turn, said it had not officially received the draft.

The White House insisted that it was a "good plan" for both Russian and Ukraine.

Zelensky has also sought to rally the support of his key European allies.

Following a call, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stressed their "unwavering and full support for Ukraine on the path to a lasting and just peace".

The United States bypassed Europe with the plan, with many in the EU unsettled by the prospect of the war ending on Moscow's terms.

Germany's Merz stressed that Ukraine's army "must remain capable of defending itself".

Berlin said the current front line "remains the starting point for any understanding" -- in contrast to the US plan that would immediately hand vast territories to Moscow.

'Negotiate Now'

The Kremlin appeared to see victory in the vicinity -- either through diplomacy or on the battlefield.

Its spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Zelensky better "negotiate now" or lose more of his country.

"The space for the freedom of decision-making is shrinking for him as territories are lost," Peskov said.

Moscow has been calling for Zelensky to be removed since the start of the invasion. The US plan calls for Ukraine to hold elections within 100 days.

No official timeline has been given for Ukraine to respond to the proposals, but Zelensky has said he will speak to Trump in the coming days.

In Kyiv, people were divided over whether Ukraine should engage with the proposal and negotiate a better position or reject it altogether as a call for capitulation.

Yanina, a 41-year-old seamstress, said the proposal will lead to nowhere and war will continue.

"Neither us or Russia will make concessions," she said.

Many Ukrainian politicians did not hide their anger at the plan.

"Being fucking mind blown has become our norm," one MP told AFP.

