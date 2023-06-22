Titanic Sub Missing Live: Rescuers Make Last Desperate Push To Find Sub

Missing Titanic Submarine: The crew is also believed to have limited rations on board.

A multinational search team crisscrossed the sea and skies above the century-old wreck of the Titanic for a fifth day today, trying to find a tourist submersible that went missing with five people aboard.

Time is crucial for the missing crew, if they are still alive. The Titan, which started with about 96 hours of air in case of an emergency, is estimated to have less than 4 hours left. Its crew is also believed to have limited rations on board, according to US Coast Guard.

The 21-foot (6.5-meter) tourist craft lost communication with its mothership less than two hours into its trip to see the remains of the Titanic, which sits more than four kilometres below the surface of the North Atlantic.

Here are the LIVE updates on the search for the missing Titanic sub:

Jun 22, 2023 14:44 (IST) Missing Titanic Sub: Animation Shows Dizzying Depths It May Have Sunk To

Jun 22, 2023 14:35 (IST) Titanic Sub: Who's On Board The Missing Sub?

The passengers in the sub include British billionaire and adventurer Hamish Harding, 58, and Pakistani-born business magnate Shahzada Dawood, 48, with his 19-year-old son Suleman, who are both British citizens.





Jun 22, 2023 14:21 (IST) "If You Just Want To Be Safe...": Missing Titanic Tour Leader Loved Risk

Stockton Rush, founder of the company that owns the missing submersible craft that was on its way to view the Titanic wreckage, has said safety is "pure waste." Stockton Rush, founder of the company that owns the missing submersible craft that was on its way to view the Titanic wreckage, has said safety is "pure waste."