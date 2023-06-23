US Coast Guard Says Titanic Sub Debris Suggests 'Catastrophic Loss'

Titanic Sub: All passengers aboard the Titanic submarine "have sadly been lost," US Coast Guard said.

Debris discovered on the ocean floor suggests the missing submersible near the wreck of the Titanic suffered a "catastrophic loss" of pressure, the US Coast Guard said Thursday.

"Upon this determination, we immediately notified the families," Rear Admiral John Mauger told reporters in Boston.

"On behalf of the United States Coast Guard and the entire unified command, I offer my deepest condolences to the families."

