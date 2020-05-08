Tinder Testing New Video Chats Feature

Dating application Tinder is now testing a new interactive video feature.

According to The Verge, the test will be rolling out to an undisclosed percentage of users and is designed to help Tinder experiment with live video while also matching up people.

Since it's going to be a new option, there's no set time when the trivia will show up, and the app's mechanics could change frequently.

The test will be between a group of people who can broadcast live, as the screenshots appear to suggest. A live chat is also present.

"Similar to our first digital shared experience offered on Tinder, Swipe Night, we plan to bring more of these activities to Tinder in the future. However, these concepts are only a test and may never launch. We look forward to providing more information when it's available," says the company.

Slowly introducing its video and interactive experiences on the platform, the company started the advancement with looping GIFs and then with Swipe Night.