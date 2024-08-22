Tim Walz's Son, Who Has Learning Disorder, Star At Democrat Event

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's son, Gus, stole the spotlight today as his father accepted the vice presidential nomination at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Seventeen-year-old Gus, who is neurodivergent and has ADHD, was overcome with emotion as he watched his father take the stage. With tears streaming down his face, Gus stood up and proudly pointed at his dad, exclaiming, "That's my dad!"

The crowd was visibly moved by the heartfelt display, and social media quickly filled with praise for the Walz family's authenticity.

Tim Walz's son just ripped my heart RIGHT OUT OF MY CHEST GEEZUS 😭 pic.twitter.com/dqP7I5MtN9 — Renee 🪷 (@PettyLupone) August 22, 2024

Gus's sister, Hope, also showed her support, making a heart symbol with her hands and mouthing "love you" to her father as he took the stage.

Tim Walz introduced himself and his family to millions of Americans on a star-studded night at the DNC as he accepted the nomination to be Kamala Harris's White House running mate.

In a whirlwind quarter-hour address, Walz raced through the story of his middle-class upbringing in small town Nebraska, where he worked on the family farm, and described his experience teaching students who inspired him to go into politics.

The speech comes ahead of Kamala Harris' big night where she will officially accept the democratic party's nomination to face Donald Trump in the upcoming US presidential elections. Harris and her running mate Walz will be up against Trump and JD Vance.

Polls show the race remains close, but Harris is moving slightly ahead - a remarkable turn of events, given that only a month ago Trump seemed to be gaining a steadily tightening grip over Joe Biden.