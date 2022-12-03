TikTok Star Megha Thakur, 21, Dies 'Suddenly And Unexpectedly' In Canada

Megha Thakur died on November 24. (File)

Megha Thakur, Canadian TikTok star, died "suddenly and unexpectedly", her parents have announced. She was 21.

Thakur, who had over 930k followers on TikTok, was known for promoting body positivity. She also frequently shared videos of her dancing.

In an Instagram post from her profile, her parents shared that she died on November 24.

"It is with heavy hearts we announce the light of our life, our kind, caring, and beautiful daughter, Megha Thakur, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on November 24, 2022 in the early morning hours," they wrote.

In the emotional post, her parents described Megha as a confident and independent young woman.

"Megha was a confident and independent young woman. She will be dearly missed. She loved her fans and would have wanted you to know of her passing. At this time, we request your blessings for Megha. Your thoughts and prayers will be with her in her onward journey," her parents said.