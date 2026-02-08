Sri Lankan Man In Canada Accused Of Harassing And Filming Strangers Without Consent, Arrested

Toronto police have arrested a Sri Lankan influencer, charging him with four counts of criminal harassment following a series of incidents involving the non-consensual filming of strangers. Police allege 45-year-old Mohamed Askar Mohamed-Razik repeatedly approached individuals in public spaces across Toronto, filming them in ways that caused them significant discomfort.

According to a statement released by the Toronto Police Service, he was taken into custody on December 10, 2025, and recently appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice on February 4, 2026. The police also shared four different incidents of criminal harassment.

On June 8, 2025, a woman was attending an event near Dundas Street West and Dufferin Street when she caught a man filming her. When she asked him to stop, he got confrontational, continued harassing her, and refused to leave despite security's orders, police say. The accused left before officers arrived, and no injuries were reported.

On August 21, 2025, around 2:45 pm, the same individual allegedly approached a TTC employee at Union Station, filmed them without consent, and made harassing comments about their ethnicity.

A third incident happened on September 27, 2025, around 3 pm at David Pecaut Square, where the accused allegedly approached a victim in line, continued filming despite requests to stop, and got confrontational.

In another case, on May 26, 2025, police say the accused approached a female officer on Yonge Street and Shuter Street, filming her and commenting on her appearance

Toronto police have released his image and believe there may be more victims. They are urging anyone with information to contact the Toronto Police Service or provide anonymous tips via Crime Stoppers.

Under the Criminal Code of Canada, criminal harassment can lead to a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison if prosecuted by indictment.