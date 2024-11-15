100 Rounds Fired Outside Music Studio In Canada's Toronto, 23 Arrested

At least 100 rounds were fired outside a music recording studio in Canada's Toronto. The late-night gunfire on Monday led to the arrest of 23 people and the seizure of 16 firearms, including two assault-style rifles. The locality where the firing took place also houses studios frequented by Punjabi musicians in the city.

Toronto police were conducting an unrelated bail compliance check when the violence erupted around 11:20 pm. A stolen vehicle pulled up near a recording studio before three individuals stepped out and fired at the studio and those nearby. In response, members of a rival group reportedly returned fire, Toronto Police said.

Toronto Police Deputy Chief Lauren Pogue said that plainclothes officers in an unmarked vehicle were caught in the crossfire, narrowly escaping injury despite their vehicle being hit multiple times.

The exchange of gunfire reportedly scattered suspects as they attempted to flee. Police acted quickly, using their unmarked vehicle to box in the stolen car, apprehending a gunman following a brief foot chase. However, two suspects managed to escape and are still missing.

A video surfaced prior to the gunfight, showed several individuals dancing with modern firearms. Following the initial arrest, a search of the area was conducted, leading to the seizure of 16 firearms hidden throughout the vicinity. Officers recovered several weapons discarded by fleeing suspects and others concealed on the rooftop, inside the recording studio, and even in nearby garbage bins. Among these firearms were multiple handguns and two high-powered rifles.

Several Punjabi artists use recording studios in the area. Popular Punjabi music artists like AP Dhillon and Gippy Grewal have previously been targeted in similar incidents. The area has a thriving Punjabi community and serves as a hub for artists who have connections to India.

This high-profile incident comes amid concerns from Indian and Canadian authorities about the presence of Khalistani separatists and organised crime syndicates reportedly supported by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in Canada. According to Indian security sources, previous cases have uncovered a flow of illegal firearms from ISI channels into Canada, aimed at arming Khalistani militants.

The June 2023 killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar triggered a diplomatic rift between India and Canada which continues to this day.