Eva Evans, TikTok Influencer And Creator of 'Club Rat' Series, Dies At 29

TikTok star Eva Evans, known for creating the web comedy series 'Club Rat' on Amazon Prime Video, has died at 29, NBC New York reported. Ms Evans' sister Lila Joy announced her death on Instagram on Sunday and posted a photo of her alongside a heartfelt caption. No cause of death was given.

''Yesterday my family received news that our sweet, fabulous, creative, caring, hilarious Eva, my beautiful sister, has died. after 24 hours, I still find myself in a constant cycle of denial and acceptance, so I know how unbelievable and hard to process this news will be,'' the post read.

Lila continued, "I wish I had Eva here now to refer to because she would have better words and know how to say what I don't. I am keeping this brief, so we can plan for the next few days, but you'll be hearing a lot more from me on how much Eva means to me and just how different the world will be without her."

Here's the post:

Her family is currently planning a “celebration of Eva” on Tuesday, April 23, in lower Manhattan.

Notably, Eva's five-episode series Club Rat, which she co-wrote and directed, debuted in 2023 and streamed on Amazon Prime Video. She played an influencer who tries her hand at dating again in New York City after a video of her breakup went viral.

On TikTok, she had over 300K followers and on Instagram, more than 28,000 people followed her. She posted videos of her life as a filmmaker and other lifestyle content about her life in New York.

Several people and fans of the influencer posted tributes on Instagram. One user wrote, ''The loss is unfathomable, to those of us lucky enough to have known her brilliance and goodness, but also to the world, which is not the place it was meant to be without her. Godspeed, Lila, and love.''

Another commented, ''This doesn't feel real and is hard to accept - she's a brilliant human - she felt like a sister, I don't want to be saying these things right now.''

A third said, ''I have no words. Just finding out the news now. She was an incredibly bright light in this world. A really gifted artist and had such a creative that we all loved and cherished.''

A fourth added, ''She was so fabulous and Iconic. Was always the sweetest to me. A huge loss.''

The aspiring filmmaker is survived by her sisters, Lila, Zoe and Sofi and her mother.