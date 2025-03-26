Joshua Blackledge, 16-Year-Old TikTok Star With Over 1 Million Followers, Dies In US

A 16-year-old US Tiktoker known for his car content has died. According to the New York Post, Joshua Blackledge from North Carolina died at his home on March 18. The cause of his death is not known. An obituary revealed that the 16-year-old was a junior at West Carteret High School. He was involved in wrestling and track at school. The TikToker had over one million followers on the platform, and most of his videos were about his young life and time spent with his friends and girlfriend.

"He had a passion for the outdoors and loved being around water, whether fishing or boating with friends. He also had a love for cars and trucks. At home, Joshua liked helping his mom with cooking, gardening, and yard work. He had an energetic spirit and was known for his entertaining nature, often impressing others with backflips," the obituary read, per the Post.

"Joshua will be remembered by those who knew him for his enthusiasm and love for life. May his memory bring comfort to all who mourn his passing," it added.

Blackledge's recent post featured his white BMW car and a new white truck. His girlfriend, Emmie Gillikin, was also frequently featured on his account. The two reportedly celebrated their 8-month anniversary at the beginning of March.

Paying tribute to the 16-year-old, Emmie shared various clips of their relationship. "Missing this sweet boy right now. never would've thought i would have been here without you. Josh showed me what love really was even (though) im very young. he never failed to put a smile on my face no matter how mad i was at him ... Even after these past couple days nothing seems real and im feeling all the emotions," she wrote.

Also Read | US Man, 20, Dressed As Spider-Man Steals Anime Trading Cards Worth Rs 8 Lakh

Blackledge's followers also paid heartfelt tribute to the 16-year-old. "Knowing that Joshua is not here anymore it breaks my heart and we all miss him so much," wrote one user.

"to Josh's family and friends im so very sorry for your loss I wish I could've spoke to josh a few more times but the times we did he was such a respectable person I can see with all the tributes how loved he was and will continue to be my condolences to everyone affected by this Rest In Peace Josh -umrob820," commented another.

"We never knew you josh but we always watched you you looked so kind and sweet and we will never forget you are so so deeply missed josh and I am so so glad you are in a better place then here LLJ," a third user said.

Blackledge is survived by his parents, Jonathan and Jackie Blackledge and his brother Josiah Blackledge.