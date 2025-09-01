Ties With India "One-Sided Disaster": Trump After PM Modi Meets Xi, Putin

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China's Xi Jinping met - on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in China, at which the two, and Russia's Vladimir Putin, discussed global trade and geopolitical challenges arising from the United States' tariffs - US President Donald Trump grumpily doubled down in defence of his 50 per cent tariff on India.

Mr Trump blamed, once again, his country's a "one-sided relationship" with India and its continued purchase of Russian oil and military equipment for the high import duties.

And as Indian and American trade officials scramble to resolve the tariff problem, he also served up a 'warning', declaring Delhi had offered to cut import duties - there, however, is no talk of any such move by the Indian government - but that concessions might be 'too late'.

In a post on Truth Social, Mr Trump complained that 'few people understand' India-US trade as he does, and said, "... they do a tremendous amount of business with us... they sell us massive amounts of goods but we sell them very little. Until now, a totally one-sided relationship."

He also doubled down on criticism of India as a 'tariff abuser', a claim he made last year while campaigning, and said "our business are unable to sell to India". The American President has been particularly put off by India refusing to open price-sensitive agriculture and dairy markets.

"Also, India buys most of its oil and military products from Russia... very little from the US. They have now offered to cut their tariffs to nothing... but it's getting late. They should have done so years ago. Just some simple facts for people to ponder!" he declared ominously.

Mr Trump's post comes after scenes of bonhomie from Tianjin in China, where the SCO summit is being held. Prime Minister Modi, Xi Jinping, and Vladimir Putin reportedly had several productive meetings, and pictures of broad smiles and handshakes being shared have been seen as a strong message to the US - that the SCO will stand together against the tariffs.

India and China, in particular, have seen a remarkable thawing of relations since Trump's taxes spree, with Beijing sending Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Delhi last month for the first time in three years. More significantly, Mr Modi's visit to China is his first in seven years.

Improved India-China ties also include talk of mutually beneficial trade arrangements to offset the impact of Trump's tariffs. Individually, the two Asian giants are among the biggest markets in the world, and loosening of export barriers between them will provide a big boost to trade.

The US has imposed a minimum of 50 per cent tariffs on a swathe of Indian imports.

This includes a 25 per cent 'penalty' for buying Russian oil and arms. The Indian government has called the tariff "unjustified, unreasonable, and unfair", defending the decision to buy discounted Russian crude by pointing to Western countries also continuing to buy from Moscow, and that it will not back down in its quest to protect the country's farmers.

The 50 per cent tariffs, which came into effect last week, is expected to impact around $48 billion in Indian goods shipped to the US, including precious gems, textiles, and shrimps.

The government, however, has called for calm and said it is working on measures to offset any problem arising from the tariffs, including offering affected companies and sector aid and expanding export markets. Talks are on with 40 nations for the latter, sources told NDTV.