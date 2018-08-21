Three Injured After Shooting Outside London Tube Station

"Police and London Ambulance Service were alerted at around 2145hrs on Monday, 20 August, to reports of shots fired in Kingsbury Road, NW9.", a spokesman of the Metropolitan Police was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

World | | Updated: August 21, 2018 04:05 IST
Police and London Ambulance Service were alerted at around 2145hrs. (Representational)

A shooting at London's Kingsbury tube station has left three people injured, police said on Monday night, adding that the shooting is "not terror related."

"Police and LAS (London Ambulance Service) were alerted at around 2145hrs on Monday, 20 August, to reports of shots fired in Kingsbury Road, NW9", the Met police said in a statement.

The injured people are not believed to be in a life-threatening condition, the police said.

"A crime scene is in place and local roads are closed. There has been no arrest at this early stage," the statement added.

© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

