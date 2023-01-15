Four Injured In Shooting After London Funeral: Report

The condition of the seven-year-old girl was not yet known, police added. (Representational)

Three women and a seven-year-old girl were injured in a suspected drive-by shooting following a funeral in London on Saturday, police said.

"The incident took place in the vicinity of a church where a funeral was taking place. Initial enquiries suggest the shots were fired from a moving vehicle which was then driven away from the scene," London's Met Police said in a statement.

The three women hurt in the incident, near to the busy Euston train station, were aged 41, 48, 54.

One of them had sustained potentially "life changing" injuries, the statement said, adding that the lives of the other two were not in danger.

The condition of the seven-year-old girl was not yet known, police added.

One witness told the MyLondon news website the shots occurred as mourners who had attended the joint funeral of a mother and daughter watched doves being released after the service.

Police have launched an investigation

