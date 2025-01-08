Three Dead After Seaplane Crashes Off An Australian Island

A small seaplane ferrying European tourists plunged into the ocean off Western Australia killing three people on board, authorities said Wednesday.

The plane crashed Tuesday evening as it left Rottnest Island, a tourist drawcard famous for its friendly marsupials called quokkas.

As search teams fished the wreckage from the sea on Wednesday, state Premier Roger Cook confirmed three people had died and four others survived.

Among the victims were a 65-year-old woman from Switzerland, a 60-year-old man from Denmark and the 34-year-old local pilot.

A 63-year-old Swiss man was rescued alongside a 58-year-old Danish woman and an Australian couple in their 60s.

"Three lives were lost when a seaplane crashed moments after takeoff," Cook told reporters.

"The tragedy unfolded in front of many tourists, including families with children who were on the island enjoying the summer holiday."

There were reports the plane had clipped a rock jutting out of the ocean as it was taking off.

"Those early reports are not confirmed. At this early stage, what caused the crash remains unknown," Cook said.

Lying about 30 kilometres (18 miles) west of state capital Perth, Rottnest Island is one of Western Australia's premier tourist destinations.

