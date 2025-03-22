Puppy Inside Pizza Box, Starving Dogs: What Cops Found In A Michigan House

Three people were arrested from a Michigan home after authorities found them living in deplorable conditions with a nine-year-old boy and two starving dogs.

Kelly Walker, 29, Charles Ashbaker, 38, and Douglas Nelson, 47, were taken into custody after employees of AT&T filed a complaint that wireless cables worth $30,000 had been stolen from a nearby workplace.

When the police reached the reported house, they found a dead dog caged in front of the house, along with two emaciated dogs wandering around the yard.

Inside, they discovered a dead puppy in a pizza box. The house was filthy and full of starving and abused animals, they said. There were three adults, two dead dogs -- one inside, one outside -- two emaciated dogs and a nine-year-old boy in the house, the authorities said.

Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson said the two dogs had not eaten in weeks and there was no water. "You don't treat animals this way," he said.

The police found the refrigerator had no power and had rotten food inside it. Mr Swanson said, "The house was so deplorable with conditions that nobody should be living in, yet there was a nine-year-old boy there."

"If you're in a position where you can't take care of your children or your animals, don't treat them in the way we see in this case. Because we're going to come for you and hold you accountable."

Mr Swanson said, "Starvation of animals, neglect, neglect of children. This case has it all."

The charges against Mr Ashbaker and Ms Walker include child abuse, animal cruelty, and the slaughter and torture of an animal.

Mr Ashbaker also faces felony handgun possession charges, while Mr Nelson faces charges of drug possession, theft and resisting arrest.

The child has been placed in the care of Child Protective Services, while the surviving dogs have been transferred to a rescue facility.