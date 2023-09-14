Thousands Killed, Displaced In Libya: What Caused The Devastating Floods

Hundreds of bodies are still believed to be trapped under rubble.

Devastating flash floods unleashed by storm Daniel have so far killed over 5,000 people in Libya's eastern city of Derna. Besides that, over 10,000 people are still missing, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies have confirmed.

Derna, the city with roughly 100,000 people, has sustained unprecedented damage in what's been described as the most fatal environmental disaster in Libya's modern history.

The floods have also left thousands homeless. Requesting international aid, Hichem Abu Chkiouat, the minister of civil aviation in the administration running eastern Libya, claimed that the country didn't have the experience to tackle a disaster of this magnitude and its aftermath.

What caused the Libya floods

The Mediterranean storm caused deadly flooding after two dams above the city in the mountains collapsed, reported the Associated Press. Since the dams were located on higher terrain, their collapse reportedly sent the floodwaters roaring down the Wadi Derna River, sweeping away entire city blocks.

Derna's devastation was caused by the torrential rainfall, resulting from a very strong low-pressure system, a CNN report said.

The same torrential rain was responsible for catastrophic flooding last week in Greece before it moved into the Mediterranean and developed into a cyclone called Medicane. Detailing climate change, the CNN report stated, “As ocean temperatures around the world soar off the charts due to planet-warming emissions, the temperature of the Mediterranean is well above average, which scientists say fueled the storm's heavy rainfall.”

So far “no formal attribution” regarding the role of climate change in storm Daniel turning more intense has been done, said Karsten Haustein, climate change scientist at Germany's Leipzig University. However, he claimed that the surface temperature of the Mediterranean Sea remained considerably above average throughout the summer.

“The warmer water does not only fuel those storms in terms of rainfall intensity, it also makes them more ferocious,” Karsten Haustein was quoted as saying.

What the authorities say

Hundreds of bodies are still believed to be trapped under the rubble or washed into the Mediterranean Sea, said Othman Abduljaleel, the health minister of eastern Libya. “We were stunned by the amount of destruction … The tragedy is very significant, and beyond the capacity of Derna and the government,” Abduljaleel told AP from Derna. The death count is also likely to rise in the coming days.

International Aid

As per CNN, Egypt, the UAE, Turkey, Italy and Algeria are sending humanitarian aid to the flood-hit nation.

The UAE has sent two aid planes carrying 150 tonnes of emergency food, relief and medical supplies to eastern Libya, the nation's state news agency WAM reported.

What next

Heavy machinery, including bulldozers, has been deployed to expedite the rescue operations in Derna and other cities. However, the sheer scale of destruction has made it difficult for authorities as well as the rescue teams to all affected areas, reported Al Jazeera.

Libya is governed by two rival governments -- one in the west and the other in the east -- further complicating the situation there.