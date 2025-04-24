This Country Sees Rise In 'Danger Tourism' Despite Safety Warnings

Long considered one of the most dangerous countries in the world, Libya is now attracting adventurous tourists even as multiple governments continue to warn against travelling there, the New York Post reported.

The North African nation has faced prolonged instability since the fall of former dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, with rival factions vying for control and widespread conflict across regions. Despite this, Libya has seen a surprising rise in foreign tourist interest, driven in part by the growing trend of "danger tourism" or "dark tourism".

According to Travel and Tour World, nearly 100,000 international travellers visited Libya in the past year, drawn by its ancient Roman ruins, unique landscapes, and cultural heritage.

Countries like the US, UK, and Australia still maintain their highest-level travel advisories for Libya. The US State Department warns of risks including terrorism, armed conflict, and kidnapping, while Australia recently reiterated its advice to "leave as soon as it is safe to do so". The UK's Foreign Office also advises against all travel to Libya.

However, some visitors report safe and positive experiences. American travel bloggers Hudson and Emily, who toured Libya in 2024, said they felt secure throughout their trip. The couple explored historical sites like the UNESCO-listed Leptis Magna and Tripoli, guided by a dedicated bodyguard. "We felt safe the whole time," they shared.

But incidents continue to highlight the risks. Last May, a British tourist, Daniel Pinto, was held at gunpoint for seven hours at an army checkpoint. Pinto, who calls himself a "danger tourist," has previously travelled to conflict zones such as Iraq, Iran, and Syria. Despite the ordeal, he described Libya as "mysterious" and said he was unfazed by the incident.

Travel experts say the rise in interest reflects a broader shift, where some travellers are forgoing traditional beach holidays in favour of destinations with turbulent histories or ongoing crises.

While some nations, including India, are reportedly reassessing travel guidelines as the situation evolves, Libya remains a complex and unpredictable destination. For now, the appeal of its ruins and history continues to draw a small but growing number of intrepid explorers-despite the risks that come with the journey.