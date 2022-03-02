'Thought Aliens Have Returned': Explosion In Southamptom Shocks Internet

The explosion in Southampton disrupted train services for a few hours.

A video is being shared on social media, which shows the sky in UK's Southampton lit up after a massive explosion. Users have expressed shock after watching the footage, which shows flickers of light and smoke billowing in the sky.

St Denys train station... No idea why, honestly thought the aliens had returned for Fallon Carrington... #southampton#stdenyspic.twitter.com/bVGyZw7Oh1 — Anthony Weldon (@Antlv426) February 28, 2022

According to the BBC, the explosion took place at St Denys station on Monday after a group of youths threw a scooter on to the tracks causing an electrical fault.

It further said that British Transport Police (BTP) and firefighters were called in at 8.26pm (local time), who recovered the scooter. The youths, however, were not found.

"It sounded like a bomb had gone off," a resident told the BBC.

A student told Daily Echo, "It was bright white and orange, and a plume of smoke - it's hard to describe as it was so bright. We could see the colours of the grass and it looked like daytime!"

A user on Twitter said he thought "aliens have returned".

"Felt my heart stop a moment when my whole window went white! Wonder what caused it," another user commented.

I live right by the Station, some kids threw an electric scooter on the tracks ???? — Clare Old (@enkeli85) February 28, 2022

A spokesperson for South Western Railway told the reporters that trains were disrupted in the Southampton area for a few hours due to an obstruction on the tracks.

"Train services have been able to resume this morning, although a temporary speed restriction is in place which may cause some minor delays in the area. We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused," the spokesperson added.

An investigation has been launched and BTP has circulated a number asking people in the area to inform them, either through text messages or call, if they have any information about the incident.