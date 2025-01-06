Advertisement

"Those Spreading Misinformation, Lies...": Starmer After Musk Criticism

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer hit back Monday following days of hostile attacks from Elon Musk and others over historical child rape crimes in northern England.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
"Those Spreading Misinformation, Lies...": Starmer After Musk Criticism
Elon Musk and Keir Starmer.
London:

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer hit back Monday following days of hostile attacks from Elon Musk and others over historical child rape crimes in northern England.

"Those that are spreading lies and misinformation as far and as wide as possible, they're not interested in victims," Starmer told reporters, without naming Musk, as he faced questions about the tech billionaire's string of critical posts on his X platform.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Keir Starmer, Elon Musk
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com