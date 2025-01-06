"Those Spreading Misinformation, Lies...": Starmer After Musk Criticism

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer hit back Monday following days of hostile attacks from Elon Musk and others over historical child rape crimes in northern England.

"Those that are spreading lies and misinformation as far and as wide as possible, they're not interested in victims," Starmer told reporters, without naming Musk, as he faced questions about the tech billionaire's string of critical posts on his X platform.

