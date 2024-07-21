Trump Shooter Thomas Crooks Was Not Part Of School's 'Rifle Team': Report

Mr Crooks' school Bethel Park School District has also issued a statement.

Thomas Matthew Crooks — who shot at Donald Trump at the Pennsylvania rally — was not a member of his school's rifle team.

Mr Crooks' school Bethel Park School District has also issued a statement. It read, “Bethel Park School District can confirm that the alleged shooter in the July 13, 2024, assassination attempt on former President Donald J. Trump is a graduate of Bethel Park High School. Thomas Matthew Crooks graduated from Bethel Park High School with the Class of 2022.”

The statement added, “The school district wishes to express its sincere wishes for a speedy and complete recovery for Mr. Trump and those in attendance at the Saturday event who may have been physically harmed or emotionally impacted by these tragic events. We offer special condolences to the family of Mr. Corey Comperatore, who was killed. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.”

“Our school district will cooperate fully with the active law enforcement investigation surrounding this case, and as such, we are limited in what we can publicly disclose,” the statement added.

“Moving forward, we will work closely with law enforcement investigators and share information as appropriate regarding school district policies, the active investigation, and law enforcement protocols. Otherwise, we would direct all media inquiries to those handling the investigation for more information,” it stated.

Speaking to The NY Post, Mr Crooks' classmate stated, “We noticed a few things Thomas said and how he interacted with other people … He said some things that were kind of concerning.”

Meanwhile, Mr Crooks was shot dead by the Secret Service after he fired a few rounds at the rally.