'This Will Cost You Dearly': Taliban Minister Slams Pak For Border Turmoil

In a sharp escalation of diplomatic faceoff following weeks of deadly border clashes and failed peace negotiations, Afghanistan's Interior Minister, Sirajuddin Haqqani, has issued a scathing rebuke of Pakistan, accusing Islamabad of exporting its internal conflicts across the Durand Line. His fiery speech on Thursday, delivered at the closing session of a Firefighting Directorate training seminar, underscored deepening mistrust between the two uneasy neighbours.

"The people of Afghanistan may have internal problems, but they are united against foreign aggression," Haqqani declared, in remarks that appeared aimed squarely at Islamabad. He warned Pakistan that "if you bring your problems into Afghanistan and create turmoil here, this mistake will cost you dearly."

The statement comes amid rising hostilities along the Pak-Afghan border, where recent skirmishes between Taliban forces and Pakistani troops have led to multiple casualties. Both sides have accused each other of unprovoked aggression, while efforts at de-escalation, including a round of peace talks in Istanbul mediated by Turkish officials, reportedly collapsed earlier this week over disagreements related to cross-border terror and US drone operations.

Haqqani, a powerful figure within the Taliban's hierarchy and head of the Haqqani Network, sought to portray Afghanistan as a nation ready to defend itself despite limited weaponry. "We do not possess long-range missiles or powerful weapons, but our resolve and determination are strong," he said. "If our patience is tested again, the response will be crushing."

His remarks also carried a thinly veiled message about Pakistan's internal instability. "We have repeatedly told the Pakistani side to resolve their problems internally," Haqqani stressed. "Every person should prioritise the benefit of their homeland, that expectation should not be placed on another country."

The speech reflects a hardening stance in Kabul following weeks of mutual recriminations. Pakistani officials have accused the Taliban of harbouring Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants who use Afghan soil to launch attacks inside Pakistan. Kabul, in turn, has rejected the allegations, claiming that Islamabad is using border tensions to divert attention from its domestic security failures.

While Haqqani reiterated Afghanistan's desire for peace, "No one will suffer problems originating from Afghanistan because of us," he warned that further provocations could alter the regional balance. "If we approach these issues legally," he cautioned, "neither Pakistan will remain the same Pakistan, nor will Greater Afghanistan remain faithful to its promises."

It is worth noting that, for years leading up to 2021, Pakistan's powerful security establishment had provided safe haven to the leadership of the Haqqani Network. The Pakistani deep state had long expected the Afghan Taliban to serve as its proxy in Afghanistan - an expectation that was not only rejected but, according to insiders, openly ridiculed by the Taliban leadership.

The remarks mark one of the strongest public criticisms of Pakistan by a senior Taliban leader since the group's return to power in 2021. Analysts say the speech underscores a growing diplomatic meltdown between the two countries, a rupture that risks igniting yet another flashpoint in an already volatile region.

