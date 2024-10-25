This Solitary Banana Duct-Taped To A Wall Could Sell For Over Rs 10 Cr

The controversial piece of art "Comedian," which is known for having a banana duct taped to a wall, is expected to fetch more than Rs 10 crore at its upcoming auction, according to CNN. The artwork, which was created by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, caused a stir in the art world in 2019 when it sold for $120,000, igniting discussions about the value and significance of art.

According to Sotheby's auction house, this viral piece of art, one of three original editions, is anticipated to fetch between $1 million and $1.5 million.It will go on sale at Sotheby's Now and Contemporary Evening Auction in New York on November 20.

For their money, the winning bidder will receive a roll of duct tape and one banana, as well as a certificate of authenticity and official instructions for installing the work. Sotheby's confirmed to CNN that neither the tape nor, thankfully, the banana are the originals.

Despite being written off as a gimmick at first, "Comedian" has managed to enthral viewers and collectors, demonstrating that contemporary art's tendency to push boundaries frequently makes it a distinctive investment.

"The most influential and radical artworks of the last century have had the power to fundamentally shift perceptions around the nature of art itself," David Galperin, Sotheby's head of contemporary art for the Americas, told The Metro.

"In this spirit, Comedian is a defiant work of pure genius. Balancing profound critical thought and subversive wit, this is a defining work for the artist and for our generation. With a single brilliant gesture, Cattelan rocked the foundations of the art world and brought art to the centre of mainstream popular culture," he said.

"If, at its core, Comedian questions the very notion of the value of art, then putting the work at auction this November will be the ultimate realisation of its essential conceptual idea-the public will finally have a say in deciding its true value. Whatever your take on it, you won't want to miss the sensation of the season."