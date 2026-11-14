'This Is My First Time': Student Pilot Caught Midair During US Ground Stop, Audio Clip Viral

Dramatic air traffic control audio has surfaced, capturing a first-time solo pilot attempting to land his aircraft at a Texas airfield after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded flight operations due to communications issues. In the recording obtained by CNN, the controller can be heard asking the pilot where he wants to land, to which he replies that he does not know what to do.

“There is a ground stop nationwide. I advise you land your aircraft. Where would you like to land?” asked the traffic controller at Fort Worth Meacham International Airport in Texas.

The rookie pilot, with palpable panic in his voice, responded: “Ma'am, I'm a student pilot. Honestly, this is my first time doing solo cross-country, and I don't know what to do."

After the pilot informed the controller that he had departed from Hicks Airfield, the controller directed him to return and land on the same runway. The controller also warned of multiple aircraft in the vicinity, including two helicopters.

“So am I clear to land at Hicks then?” the pilot asked, to which the controller replied, “You can change to advisory frequency at Hicks; I cannot give you clearance to that airport. Would you like to talk to approach?”

Concerned about the reason behind the nationwide disruption, the pilot asked whether there was anything wrong with Hicks Airfield itself or whether the situation was related to the nationwide ground stop.

“Affirmative, nothing wrong with Hicks Airport itself,” the controller said.

The aircraft subsequently touched down at Hicks Airfield several minutes later, according to FlightAware.

What Happened in the US?

The incident took place during the period the FAA imposed a nationwide ground stop following a communications outage. The order disrupted air traffic control operations and halted most departures for more than four hours. The ground stop began shortly before 4 pm Eastern Time and was lifted at 8.15 pm. It was the longest nationwide halt to US flights since the September 11, 2001, attacks.

In a press conference, US Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy warned it could take through the weekend to get flights back on track, depending on airport capacity and staffing levels.