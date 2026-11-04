Anticipating 2,00,000 Lanterns In Night Sky, Thailand's Chiang Mai Airport Cancels 108 Flights

Tourists heading to northern Thailand should prepare for major flight disruptions. Chiang Mai International Airport is reducing its daily operating window from 20 hours to 12 hours on 24 and 25 November to safely accommodate more than 2,00,000 lanterns that will be launched during the Yi Peng and Loy Krathong festivities. Chiang Mai is extremely popular among tourists who plan to arrive in the northern part of the country to witness the mass lantern-release events.

Apart from reducing operational hours, the airport has announced the cancellation of 108 flights and the rescheduling of 80 others to avoid the safety risks associated with stray lanterns getting in the way of airplanes.

The flight changes will be in effect between November 21 and 28 as authorities prepare for the deluge of sky lanterns and smoke lanterns within the airport's flight safety zone, according to a report in The Independent.

Despite the reduced operating hours, the airport is expected to handle an average of 210 flights per day during the festival, with the number climbing to 232 flights, which is approximately 10 per cent higher than on normal days.

Also Read | Man Who Hoped To Live Long Enough To Play GTA 6 Dies 3 Weeks Before Launch

Chiang Mai Lantern Festivities

During the Chiang Mai Lantern Festival, the city and its surrounding regions come alive with public celebrations alongside organised, ticketed mass lantern releases. Because safety is a priority, lantern releases are strictly prohibited in the main city center and along airport flight paths. Visitors must use designated, authorized zones and strictly follow all local safety guidelines.

Yi Peng, also written Yee Peng, is a traditional festival associated with the Lanna culture of northern Thailand, particularly Chiang Mai. The name comes from the Lanna lunar calendar, with “Yi” referring to the second month and “Peng” to the full moon. The festival is closely associated with Buddhist traditions, and lights and lanterns are used as expressions of devotion.