Thinnest iPhone To Apple Watch Series 11: What To Expect From Apple Event

Apple's much-anticipated "Awe-dropping" event kicks off today at 10:30 pm IST. The company is expected to launch the iPhone 17 lineup along with a host of other devices. The event will be livestreamed via Apple's YouTube channel, social media handles, and the Apple TV app.

iPhone 17 Series: What To Expect

The iPhone 17 series is being billed as Apple's most significant launch since the iPhone X. This year's lineup will reportedly consist of four models:

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Air

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

The "Plus" variant has been discontinued due to poor sales, making way for the new iPhone 17 Air, a sleek mid-tier option with a 6.6-inch display, an ultra-thin 5.5-6.25mm chassis, a 2,800mAh battery, and a single 48MP rear camera. It is reportedly the thinnest iPhone ever.

The standard iPhone 17 is expected to increase in size to 6.3 inches, while the Pro and Pro Max models will retain their current 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively. The Pro Max may also feature a 5,000mAh battery for extended use.

Camera Upgrades

Photography is expected to get a major boost with a 24MP TrueDepth front camera across all models. The Pro variants could ship with a 48MP triple-camera system featuring enhanced telephoto capabilities, up to 8x optical zoom, 8K video recording, and new astrophotography features.

Design tweaks include a possible two-tone finish with a prominent camera bar for the Pro models, a lightweight titanium frame for the Air, a camera island redesign, and bold new colourways. It includes a standout orange for the Pro models.

Hardware And Features

All four models are expected to sport LTPO OLED displays with ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates, expanding the feature beyond the Pro lineup for the first time. Under the hood, Apple will introduce the A19 chipset for the iPhone 17 and Air, while the Pro models are tipped to run on the A19 Pro with 12GB RAM to power advanced Apple Intelligence features. The base and Air models are expected to come with 8GB RAM.

A much-rumoured addition is reverse wireless charging, allowing the Pro models to charge devices like AirPods or the Apple Watch.

Pricing

Apple is likely to maintain existing price tiers:

iPhone 17 - $799

iPhone 17 Air - $899-$949

iPhone 17 Pro - $1,099 (starting at 256GB)

iPhone 17 Pro Max - $1,199

The series will ship with iOS 26, bringing new AI-powered features to the lineup.

Other Devices Expected

Alongside the iPhones, Apple is tipped to launch:

Apple Watch Series 11

Apple Watch Ultra 3

Apple Watch SE 3 (all with new chips and expanded health-tracking capabilities)

AirPods Pro (3rd Gen) with possible health tracking integration

Updates on the Apple Vision Pro (2nd Gen).

New MacBooks and iPads are expected later this year.