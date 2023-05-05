Thieves In Peru Steal 200 Sneakers Worth $13,000, But All For The Right Foot

The 200 sneakers have a value of more than $13,000 (Representational Image)

It was a successful burglary - but clearly not a well-thought-out one. Three thieves broke into a shoe shop in the central Peruvian city of Huancayo, and stole about 200 shoes that were on display - all of them for the right foot.

The 200 sneakers have a value of more than $13,000 - although the thieves may struggle to sell them, BBC reported.

It is not clear whether they were in too much of a hurry to notice what they were grabbing or whether they only meant to steal the right-foot shoes.

The footage of the video was captured by surveillance cameras. According to a BBC report, the video shows the burglars breaking the padlock on the shop's shutter in the middle of the night and using a tricycle to take boxes of trainers from different brands.

Local police chief Eduan Diaz told local media, "We have gathered evidence at the scene. The unusual thing about this robbery is that shoes from only the right foot have been stolen.

"With the footage and the fingerprints, we will be able to locate those individuals," Diaz said.