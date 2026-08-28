"They Went For Dad's 60th Birthday": Daughter On Parents Missing In Nepal

It was on his bucket list. And Deepak Ahuja was able to knock it off when he travelled to Nepal for his 60th birthday celebrations. A flash flood in the small Himalayan nation changed everything.

Deepak and his wife, Madhu Ahuja, both US citizens and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders, are among the nearly 1,400 people reported missing after flash floods and landslides hit the Nepal-Tibet border. 469 people are confirmed dead.

The couple had travelled from the United States to celebrate Deepak's bucket-list wish to undertake the sacred Kailash Mansarovar Yatra around his 60th birthday. Traveling under Group S3 with Isha Sacred Walks and Trekkers Society, their trip hit its high point in Saga, Tibet, where they met Sadhguru alongside their group. However, as they headed south toward the border to return home, violent weather shattered their return journey.

Deepak and his wife, Madhu Ahuja, both US citizens, are missing in Nepal

Disaster at the Gyirong Immigration Crossing

The Ahujas were last tracked around 9:00 am local time at the Gyirong Port immigration post. Minutes later, massive flash floods -triggered by torrential downpours and a suspected glacial lake outburst - swept through the area, wiping out roads, power, and telecommunications.

Believing their parents remain stranded on the Chinese side of the border post, Shreya and Aashna, the couple's daughters, have mobilised personal networks to reach rescue teams on the ground while staying in direct contact with international embassies.

"They were at the end of their Kailash Yatra and were about to leave Saga to come home. They reached the border of Tibet and Nepal at about 9:00 am Nepali local time per the Isha Foundation. And they're last known to be at the Gyirong Port border crossing office. The flood is said to have hit the port office just minutes after they had arrived there," Shreya told NDTV.

The sisters explained that a bit before the flood hit, they had their parents' coordinates with them via the 'Find My' feature on their iPhones. However, ever since news of the flood broke out, their parents' coordinates have been untraceable on the app and have remained still.

Adding to how they discovered the situation, Aashna Ahuja shared: "We spoke to our parents and went to sleep. We woke up to the news of the flooding. And because they're with the Isha Foundation, the Foundation notified us via email that they were part of the group that was impacted by the floods."

The siblings say that the trip did not have just a spiritual angle to it but was also deeply emotional for the family.

"They went to Kailash because it was Dad's 60th birthday trip, and they were very excited to cross off that bucket list item. It was his bucket list thing that he felt like he had to do right around when he turned 60. His birthday was August 4th, and so this was what he wanted to do for his birthday," Shreya explained.

The siblings shared that in their last conversation before the disappearance their parents had described their experience of meeting Sadhguru and recalled just how happy their parents were.

Making an appeal to their parents, the siblings got emotional and sent out a message to them via NDTV: "We just want them to know that we love them a lot. They have a lot of people that are reaching out and supporting them, and we want them to stay strong. We know that they can pull through out of this, and we really want them to come home."

As the siblings continue to look for their parents, they make an urgent appeal to anyone who may have a clue to share so to facilitate their reunion with their parents at the earliest.

Direct Family Contacts

If you receive any information on the couple, then please contact:

Shreya Ahuja: +1 214-213-8228

Aashna Ahuja: +1 972-965-6963

Sushil Ahuja: +1 469-525-5462

Swetalina Ahuja: +1 214-385-1893

Emergency Helplines

According to the family, since both missing individuals hold US passports, official emergency welfare enquiries have been initiated with diplomatic authorities:

US Embassy Kathmandu (Emergency Citizen Services Desk):

Phone: +977-1-423-4000 / +977-1-400-7200

After-Hours Emergency: +977-1-400-7266 / +977-1-400-7269

Email: consktm@state.gov

US Embassy Beijing (Tibet Autonomous Region Desk):

24/7 Crisis Line: +86 10-8531-4000

Email: BeijingACS@state.gov

US State Department Overseas Citizens Services (Washington, D.C.):

Toll-Free (US): 1-888-407-4747

International Direct: +1 202-501-4444

Embassy of India Emergency Helplines (Kathmandu):

Hotlines: +977 985 131 6807 / +977 970 910 7500