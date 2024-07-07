All Is Not Well Between Prince Harry And Meghan Markle? Royal Expert Says...

Surveys show their popularity has seen a downward trajectory.

All is not well between Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

As per a report by The Mirror, there seems to be a "growing rift" between the two.

The report added that the Duchess of Sussex is increasingly worried that her life is "not going in the direction she had planned".

Royal author and expert Tom Quinn told the news portal, "There is a growing rift between Harry and Meghan [Markle] caused by Meghan's increasing concern that her life is not going in the direction she had planned."

He added, "Meghan [Markle] loves media attention and hates the fact that surveys suggest she and Harry are no longer of much interest to the American public."

This comes after recent reports have suggested that the Duke and Duchess, who moved to Montecito, California in 2020, were initially welcomed and made many friends in Hollywood. However, surveys show their popularity has seen a downward trajectory.

Talking about Meghna Markle's brand America Riviera Orchard, Mr Quinn said, "The one fly in the ointment is Meghan's new internet brand, America Riviera Orchard. Meghan was in tears when the brand launched and her new jam was widely mocked for being expensive and nothing special."

American Riviera Orchard was launched in March by Meghna Markle.

As per Harper's Bazaar, the brand would focus on home decor and kitchen items. The site will also offer plenty of healthy edible options: "jellies, jams, marmalades, fruit preserves, edible oils and fats, and preserves, vegetable-based spreads, legume-based spreads, nut-based spreads, garlic-based spreads, sesame-based spreads, dairy-based spreads, nut butters, fruit butters," the report added.

Tom Quinn also added that Meghan Markle is "particularly sensitive" to any criticism of her luxurious lifestyle in the US, as she believes it should be admired, not criticised.

For Prince Harry, Mr Quinn claimed that he has become "increasingly bored" and is looking back to the UK, where most of his army and school friends still live. "He never sees [them] because they won't visit him in the States because they find Meghan difficult," the expert added.