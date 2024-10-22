Story Of 'The Dating Game' Killer Rodney Alcala: What's Fact, What's Fiction

Anna Kendrick's directorial debut Woman of the Hour, based on the true story of a serial killer who made an appearance on a TV dating show, is now streaming on Netflix. The movie follows Rodney Alcala, played by Daniel Zovatto, and his encounter with Cheryl Bradshaw, portrayed by Anna Kendrick, an aspiring actress who appeared as a bachelorette on ‘The Dating Game'.

In real life, Rodney Alcala was a convicted murderer, responsible for at least eight known killings across the United States between 1971 and 1979. Authorities suspect the true count could be much higher – over 100. The film blends real events with some fictionalised elements and adds characters, like a woman in the audience who tries, unsuccessfully, to warn others about Alcala.

The movie shows Alcala's dual life – a photographer who lured victims by promising photoshoots, and a remorseless killer. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Ms Kendrick said, “He kept trophies, usually jewellery.” She added, “The mental image of him, in the aftermath of violating and brutally killing a person, taking the time to remove a delicate piece of jewellery, haunts me. He preserved them for years. He treated an earring with more respect than a human being.”



The true story of Rodney Alcala

Rodney Alcala's true story is chilling. Born in Texas in 1943, he was convicted of murdering at least eight people, including children. One of his youngest victims, 12-year-old Robin Samsoe, would eventually lead to his capture and first death sentence in 1980.

Rodney Alcala's life behind bars included convictions for murders in both California and New York, with victims as diverse as a flight attendant, Cornelia Crilley, and Ellen Jane Hover, the daughter of a prominent nightclub owner. Alcala was sentenced to death multiple times but died of natural causes in 2021 at 77.

Rodney Alcala was featured on ‘The Dating Game' while he was already on his murderous spree. Pre-internet times meant background checks were not as thorough as they are today. His criminal history, including his placement on the FBI's “Most Wanted” list in 1969, did not raise red flags for the show producers.

The show's co-producers, Mike and Ellen Metzger, had differing opinions on Alcala. Mike recalled feeling “uncomfortable” about him, while Ellen found him charming. Alcala's charm, however, did not fool Cheryl Bradshaw, who later told the producers that she felt uneasy and refused to go on a date with him despite choosing him on the show.

In a memorable moment on the show, Alcala, introduced as a "successful photographer," responded to a question with a line that has since become infamous: "I'm called the banana, and I look good. Peel me.” Fellow contestant Jed Mills, in a later interview, described Alcala as “creepy,” saying, “Something about him, I could not be near him.”

The Woman of the Hour also fictionalised certain elements, including Ms Bradshaw going on a date with Alcala before becoming uneasy. In reality, her instincts likely saved her life. She backed out of the date shortly after the show ended, feeling uncomfortable around him.

Woman of the Hour, apart from revisiting the horrifying crimes of Rodney Alcala, also puts in the spotlight the ways unsuspecting people brush close to danger, often without realising it at the moment.