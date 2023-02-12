At King Charles' Coronation, Royals And Prince Harry Will Talk About...

As per King Charles III, his coronation can be a way to draw peace in the family.

King Charles III's coronation will take place on May 6. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said, “The ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort.” Now, with just months left for the much-awaited ceremony, preparations are going on in full swing. In the middle of this, one of the major highlights is expected to be Prince Harry and Megan Markle's presence at the coronation ceremony. Things have not been the same since the release of Prince Harry's memoir Spare. And, as per a report by Daily Mail, the Royal family is in no mood to entertain Prince Harry and Megan Markle. The source told the daily that the only thing the family will talk about with Prince Harry and Megan is the “weather”.

“Members of the family have told me that both Harry and Meghan will definitely come. They fully expect that. And they should realise that there is only one subject that many members of the Royal Family will be willing to discuss… and that's the weather,” the source was quoted as saying.

The source added, “Harry revealed details of private conversations, so everyone is on edge. You ask about the Sussexes, and everyone immediately changes the subject. They are spitting feathers but not minded to provide any fuel for the fire.”

As per King Charles III, his coronation can be a way to draw peace in the family, reported Vanity Fair. As per sources, King Charles III will invite his younger son Prince Harry and Megan Markle to the ceremony “because it is the right thing to do and will hopefully pave the way for peace.”

Prince Harry, in his memoir Spare, made some shocking revelations about the royal family, including his brother Prince Williams' “physical attack” on him.