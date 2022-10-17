'The Midnight Club' Breaks Guinness Record With 21 Jump Scares In First Episode

The 'Midnight Club' show is based on Christopher Pike's 1994 novel of the same name.

A Netflix show named 'The Midnight Club', which is a horror mystery-thriller, has broken the world record for most scripted jump scares in a single episode. According to Guinness World Records (GWR), a scripted jump scare is a pre-planned action executed with the intent to make a person jump or scream in fright. The show started streaming on Netflix on October 7 this year. According to a release from GWR, the show has 21 scripted jump scares in a single television episode.

The first episode of this series was premiered at the New York Comic-Con only hours before its international release, terrifying the unsuspecting crowd.

Andy Glass, the official adjudicator of GWR, announced the record attempt and successful outcome with surprise and delight of the crowd at the start of a Q&A session with the actors.

The 'Midnight Club' show is based on Christopher Pike's 1994 novel of the same name that was co-created by Mike Flanagan (who was also behind 'The Haunting of Hill House' and 'Midnight Mass') and Leah Fong.

The show features a graduating high school senior named Ilonka Pawluk (Iman Benson), who is eagerly waiting for an entrance to Stanford University but her life takes a tragic turn when she gets diagnosed with terminal illness and also gets admitted to Brightcliffe, a secret hospital managed by an unknown doctor, GWR further said.

Mr Glass spoke with Mr Flanagan before the ceremony at Comic-Con where he found that Mr Flanagan was extremely excited to get the Guinness World Records title.

Mr Flanagan jokingly said that he intended to break the record as a retaliation to producers who insisted on adding additional jump scares despite his desires, GWR further said.



