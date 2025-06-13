The Iranian Commanders And Nuclear Scientists Killed In Israeli Strikes

Iran said several top commanders and six nuclear scientists were killed in Israeli strikes on Friday targeting Iran's nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories and military commanders to prevent Tehran from developing an atomic weapon.

Here is a list of the commanders and scientists who were killed: Hossein Salami: Salami was commander-in-chief of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards Corps, or IRGC. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appointed Salami, who was born in 1960, as head of the IRGC in 2019. Mohammad Bagheri: A former IRGC commander, Major General Bagheri was chief of staff of Iran's armed forces from 2016. Born in 1960, Bagheri joined the Guards during the Iran-Iraq war of the 1980s. Gholamali Rashid: Major General Rashid was head of the IRGC's Khatam al Anbia headquarters. He previously served as deputy chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, and fought for Iran during the 1980s war with Iraq. Fereydoun Abbasi-Davani: Abbasi, a nuclear scientist, served as head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization from 2011 to 2013. A hardliner, Abbasi was a member of parliament from 2020 to 2024. Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi: Tehranchi, a nuclear scientist, was head of Iran's Islamic Azad University in Tehran. Four other scientists killed in Friday's strikes are Abdolhamid Manouchehr, Ahmad Reza Zolfaghari, Amirhossein Feghi and Motalibizadeh.