The Elon Musk Effect: The Impact Of The World's Richest Man On US Democracy

How much influence can the world's richest man have over one of the world's oldest democracies? Next week's elections are not just about Donald Trump and Kamala Harris but also a measure of Elon Musk's influence on American democracy.

Although Musk has donated modestly to both Republicans and Democrats in the past, including $5,000 to Hillary Clinton in 2016, this time he has spent a whopping $119 million to mobilise Trump's supporters, and has been leveraging his social media platform, X, to spread pro-Trump propaganda. He's also an important presence in Trump's rallies in crucial battleground states, recently unveiling his “Dark gothic MAGA” side.

Musk's involvement has drawn scrutiny, particularly after he skipped a hearing related to a lawsuit over his efforts to give millions to registered voters - a move experts liken to vote buying.

He's also under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission and has been reported to have regular communications with Russian President Vladimir Putin, raising national security concerns due to SpaceX's contracts with NASA and the Department of Defence.

Apart from being the eye of the storm when it comes to politics, business and foreign policy, he's now leading America PAC, a super PAC backing Trump's get-out-the-vote effort. Despite initial struggles, Musk brought in new consultants, and on paper, the numbers have improved. Still, Republican officials question the PAC's ground game effectiveness in critical states like Georgia.

Musk's frustration with his PAC has led him to bring in private sector associates like Steve Davis of the Boring company. Moreover, his companies, particularly Tesla, face regulatory challenges, which could be alleviated if Trump wins.

Trump has told Fox News, “Elon has a lot of roles he could take.” The former president has even suggested Musk could play a role in his future administration, focusing on government efficiency - a move that raises significant conflict of interest concerns.

As the election approaches, Musk's influence and controversies will undoubtedly remain in the spotlight.