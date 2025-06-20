How A Leaked Phone Call Of A Country's PM Can Topple Her Government

A leaked phone call between Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and a former Cambodian leader has brought her coalition government under immense pressure, with at least one major partner already out.

On Thursday, as public anger and calls for her resignation grew, Ms Shinawatra apologised. Flanked by military chiefs and senior figures from her Pheu Thai party at a press briefing, the 38-year-old leader said: “I would like to apologise for the leaked audio of my conversation with a Cambodian leader which has caused public resentment.”

In the discussion over the phone call, the Thai PM referred to Hun Sen, who has been out of office in Cambodia since 2023 but still wields some influence, as "Uncle", CNN reported. Hun Manet, the son of Mr Sen, is the leader of Cambodia now.

The political scandal in the Southeast Asian Kingdom has come at a critical time. Ms Shinawatra has been in power for only ten months, and her government is making efforts to provide a fillip to a slow economy. The country is also in the middle of trade deal negotiations to avoid being on the harsh end of Donald Trump's tariff war.

As far as relations with Cambodia are concerned, they are said to be at their lowest in years over a border dispute, which, many say, may escalate again.

Speaking with the veteran Cambodian leader, Ms Shinawatra said the Thai army commander in the country's northeast was her opponent, a comment that hasn't gone down well with the people of the country.

Following the leaked conversation, the conservative Bhumjaithai party quit the coalition government, saying the Prime Minister's call had dented the country's and its army's dignity.

Despite the Thai PM's controversial statement, the country's military said that army chief General Pana Claewplodtook was committed to "democratic principles and national sovereignty protection”, AFP reported.

“The Chief of Army emphasised that the paramount imperative is for ‘Thai people to stand united' in collectively defending national sovereignty,” he said in a statement.

With at least 69 MPs no longer supporting Ms Shinawatra, the daughter of billionaire and former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, is left with a slim majority in the 495-member parliament, according to Al Jazeera. This has also led to prospects of a snap election, only two years since the last one, and even fears of a coup.