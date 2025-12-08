Advertisement

Thai Soldier Killed, Many Injured As New Clashes Break Out On Cambodia Border

Cambodia's defence ministry spokeswoman Maly Socheata said Thai forces launched an attack on Cambodian troops

Thai Soldier Killed, Many Injured As New Clashes Break Out On Cambodia Border
Cambodian soldiers in Preah Vihear province (File)
  • A Thai soldier was killed and four wounded in fresh border clashes with Cambodia
  • Cambodian troops fired on Thai forces in Ubon Ratchathani province early Monday
  • Cambodia's defence ministry accused Thai forces of initiating the attack
A Thai soldier was killed and several others were wounded in fresh border clashes with Cambodia, Thailand's army said Monday, with both sides trading blame for the latest eruption in fighting along their frontier.

After Cambodian troops fired on Thai forces early Monday morning in Ubon Ratchathani province, "the Army received reports that Thai soldiers were attacked with supporting fire weapons, resulting in one soldier killed and four wounded", Thai army spokesman Winthai Suvaree said in a statement.

Cambodia's defence ministry spokeswoman Maly Socheata said Thai forces launched an attack on Cambodian troops in the border provinces of Preah Vihear and Oddar Meanchey early Monday morning, adding that Cambodia had not retaliated.

