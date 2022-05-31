Texas School Shooter's Family Appeals For Donation: 'Hit From All Sides'

Texas school shooter Salvador Ramos was bullied in school, his family said.

The family of Salvador Ramos, the 18-year-old who killed 21 people in one of the worst mass shootings in the United States, has sought help to pay the medical bills of his grandmother. She was Salvador's first victim before he opened fire on school children at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24.

Ramos' aunt has set up a GoFundMe page asking contribution for his ailing grandmother. She was shot in the face by the teenager.

Also Read | Canada Plans To Ban Handgun Sales In Wake Of Texas School Shooting

The family is aiming to raise $30,000 to pay the expenses of the grandmother, who is expected to undergo several surgeries.

The page has raised a little over $10,000 so far.

In the descriptor on the page, Ramos' aunt has written that the family has been “hit from all sides”.

“My mom was shot in the face and left to die alone in her home by her very own grandson. It was by the grace of God that she was able to get up off the floor and walk to a neighbors home and ask for help,” she further said.

“We cannot continue to spew hate. I know it will take time but we have to forgive those who have wronged us. We cannot keep judging. Leave that to God,” the woman further said.

Ramos - a school dropout with no criminal history - was a US citizen who lived with his grandmother. Ramos' cousin Mia told The Washington Post that he was mocked for a speech impediment in middle school, and would tell his grandmother that he wanted to stop attending class.

His now-removed Instagram account featured photos of a young man with shoulder-length hair, his eyes closed. The account also included images of two assault rifles and a plastic gun magazine.

Ramos was killed by a Border Patrol agent during his attack on the school.