Texas Daycare Ran 'Child Fight Club', Lawsuit Filed By Parents Alleges

A Texas daycare centre had allegedly been running a 'child fight club' where a teacher encouraged her own son to attack a four-year-old boy, according to a lawsuit. Heather and Richard Harris, the parents of the victim child, claimed that Arka Montessori Academy of Risinger in Fort Worth failed to protect their son, identified in court papers as UH, during the April 27 incident.

Video footage cited in the lawsuit filed on September 4 shows the teacher, identified as Chynia Johnson, grabbing and shaking UH before dragging him toward her son as the boy struggled to escape.

"This place looked like a child fight club. It felt like one. This kid was thrown around like a human rag doll by somebody that was supposed to protect him," family attorney Russell Button was quoted as saying by New York Post.

The suit also alleges that Johnson swiped at UH's leg while holding his wrist, causing both of his feet to leave the ground before he crashed onto the floor.

As per the mother, Heather, she knew something was up as soon as she saw her son's face when she went to fetch him from the daycare.

"I knew from his cry and the look on his face that something had happened, and from that point on I said, 'I need to see the cameras,'" said Heather, while Richard admitted to being 'mortified' upon watching the footage.

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UH reportedly suffered bruises and scratches to his arms, headaches, and pain to his backside. The parents added that the little one has become anxious, clingy, and prone to emotional outbursts since the incident. Ultimately, he stopped attending daycare.

According to statements from employees cited in the complaint, Johnson allegedly had a history of yelling at and aggressively handling children before the April incident.

An independent investigation by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission's Child-Care Licensing Division cited Arka Montessori for multiple violations, including using prohibited methods of discipline (grabbing, pulling, yelling, and physical restraint) and failing to ensure caregivers protect children under their watch.