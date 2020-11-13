Elon Musk Says Took 4 COVID-19 Tests, 2 Were Positive, 2 Negative

Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive, Elon Musk said in a tweet.

Elon Musk Says Took 4 COVID-19 Tests, 2 Were Positive, 2 Negative

Elon Musk Says Took 4 COVID-19 Tests, 2 Were Positive, 2 Negative. (FILE)

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Thursday that he took four coronavirus tests on the same day with two returning negative and two producing positive results.

"Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD," Musk said in a tweet

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Newsbeep

Comments
Elon MuskCoronavirusCOVID-19 test

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com. Follow our special coverage of Coronavirus pandemic in India and get news updates from around the world.

Watch Live News:

nd-india