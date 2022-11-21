Tesla Bursts Into Flames On US Highway, Photos Show Unrecognisable Car

The incident took place last week on Tuesday.

A Tesla was burnt beyond recognition in the United States after a large chunk of debris lodged underneath the car. A family en route to visit a relative in Massachusetts pulled over in the middle of a highway when their Tesla Model S started smoking. Taking to Facebook, the Morris Township Volunteer Fire Department said they battled the flames and smoke for nearly two hours due to the Tesla's lithium-ion battery.

"In total, approximately 12,000 gallons of water was utilized. To give you an idea of the severity, crews can normally extinguish a fully involved vehicle fire with approximately 500 gallons or less," the department wrote on Facebook while sharing photos of the destructive aftermath of the incident.

Further, the volunteer fire department said that the vehicle burnt "so hot and long" that if it was not for the rims one might not even know it was a vehicle. The images also showed once the fire was completely extinguished, the Tesla brand was unrecognisable. Its frame, tires and other parts were a black pile of metal.

According to New York Post, the family's dog was also in the car but escaped safely. Following the incident, one lane on the highway was restricted as firefighters worked to put out the fire. The incident took place last week on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Teslas have been in the headlines for various incidents and recalls. Earlier this month, two people were killed and three others injured when a Tesla car suddenly lost control and travelled at high speed before slamming into a truck and crashing into a building in China. The incident took place on November 5 in Chaozhou, in Guangdong Province. The police have ruled out the possibility of the driver - Zhan - driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

