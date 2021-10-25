Tesla Briefly Hits $1 Trillion In Market Value On Wall Street

The landmark came after Hertz announced a deal to purchase Tesla cars (File)

Tesla shares surged Monday, briefly lifting the electric car company's market value above $1 trillion, as investors shrugged off criticism from a US safety official of the fast-growing organization.

Near 1700 GMT, shares of Tesla were up almost nine percent at $990.95, giving it a market capitalization of just under $1 trillion after earlier topping that level.

The landmark came as Elon Musk's company made multiple headlines, after Hertz announced a deal to purchase Tesla cars, while the head of the National Transportation Safety Board slammed the firm for not implementing safety recommendations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)