Terror Attack Foiled, Five Suspected Suicide Bombers Killed In Pakistan

Around our soldiers were injured in the firefight with the attackers in Pakistan's Quetta.

Pakistani security forces on Thursday killed five suspected suicide bombers and foiled a major terrorist attack on a paramilitary Frontier Corps' centre in Quetta in the troubled Baluchistan province.An explosive and ammunition-laden vehicle with five suicide bombers apparently Afghan nationals tried to enter the FC Madadgar Centre, but security forces retaliated quickly and killed the attackers, the army said in a statement.Four soldiers were injured in the firefight with the attackers, it added.The attack was apparently in retaliation to the killing of a key commander of the Lashkar-e-Jhangvi in Kili Almas in the province last night, the army said.No terrorist group immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks.On the first day of the holy month of Ramazan, terrorists also carried out a suicide attack on a FC vehicle in Nowshera in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.At least 12 people, including six security forces personnel, were injured in the blast.