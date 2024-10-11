Video: Driver Narrowly Escapes Death As Tree Crushes Moving Car During Hurricane Milton

A terrifying video has surfaced showing the moment a tree fell on a moving car in Florida, just before Hurricane Milton made landfall. The driver survived the incident, which took place in DeLand as 120-mph winds from the hurricane pummeled Florida's west coast. As of Thursday, the fatalities from the hurricane rose to at least 15, according to CNN. The powerful tropical storm has left over 3 million residents without power and has caused widespread devastation across the state.

The storm made landfall on Florida's west coast on Wednesday night as a Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale, bringing maximum sustained winds of 120 mph (205 kph).

Urban Search and Rescue Teams, along with the Florida National Guard, have been working around the clock to assist those affected. According to Governor Ron DeSantis, nearly 1,000 people have been rescued so far. There are 23 rescue teams, comprising over 1,600 personnel, currently deployed across Florida, with additional support expected from other states.

In St Lucie County, one of the hardest-hit areas, residents recalled the terrifying moments when tornadoes ripped through the region ahead of the storm's landfall. Susan Carlos, a resident of Sunnier Palms Park, described the experience as "the most frightening thing I've ever lived through," noting that the damage from the tornadoes was unlike anything she had ever seen since moving to Florida in 1989.

"I've lived in Florida since 1989. Never have I experienced damage or the amount of tornadoes that came through this area. It was the most frightening thing I've ever lived through," Carlos told CNN.

As recovery efforts continue, the Biden administration is closely monitoring the situation, with officials focusing on coordinating national efforts to ensure a smooth recovery process for the storm-ravaged state.