NASA Crew Member Under Medical Supervision After 8-Month Space Station Mission

NASA's SpaceX Crew-8 members inside the Dragon spacecraft.

Following a nearly eight-month deployment on the International Space Station, a NASA astronaut was transported to a hospital, the agency disclosed Friday. The impact of Hurricane Milton and technical issues with Boeing's capsule had caused a delay in the astronaut's homecoming.

According to the NASA blogs, astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt, and Jeanette Epps, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin were flown together to Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola in Florida. After medical evaluation at the hospital, three of the crew members departed Pensacola and have arrived at NASA's Johnson Space Centre in Houston.

The one astronaut who remains at Ascension is in stable condition under observation as a precautionary measure. To protect the crew member's medical privacy, specific details on the individual's condition or identity will not be shared.

According to NASA, the astronaut's condition was stable, and he stayed in the hospital as a "precautionary measure."

The Crew-8 crew members splashed down aboard their Dragon spacecraft near Pensacola, Florida, to complete a 235-day mission, 232 days of which were spent aboard the International Space Station conducting scientific research.

NASA's Crew-8 mission marks another successful collaboration with SpaceX, as the crew concludes its mission in orbit and returns safely to Earth.