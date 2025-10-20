Terminally Ill Mother In Taiwan Coerced Into Spiritual Growth Cult, Family Loses Millions

A shocking case has emerged from Taiwan where a terminally ill mother was allegedly coerced into a spiritual growth cult, resulting in significant financial losses for her family of NT$13 million (US$420,000), the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

The mother, surnamed Wang, was diagnosed with terminal cancer. She joined a "spiritual growth course" led by two women, Zhang and Chen, in August 2013. Her son also in April 2021.

As per the report, the cult leaders claimed to offer spiritual growth, but instead, the participants were subjected to humiliating rituals, such as licking toes of other participants.

They made Wang kneel by a roadside and even forced her into a same-sex marriage. The report mentioned that one woman was beaten until she agreed to divorce her husband and marry Wang. Her son was also forced into same sex marrigae.

The cult leaders used to threaten them. As quoted, Chen told Wang, "You are going to die, even the gods cannot save you. Ultimately, your family will be torn apart, death is inevitable and you will die with resentment, unable to close your eyes, unable to be reincarnated."

The participants revealed that they were pressured to pay NT$2 million (US$65,000) to become "Energy Purification Masters".

Fines were also imposed for not following orders, along with physical punishment, like banging heads against walls.

Wang paid NT$6.8 million (US$222,000), while her son contributed NT$6.5 million (US$212,000). The family also sold their home to fund these demands.

Last year in April, Wang and her son sought legal advice when they realised that they had been defrauded. As per the report, Zhang and Chen were ordered to pay NT$13.3 million (US$434,000) in damages. However, it's unclear if they've faced criminal charges.