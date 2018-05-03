Ten Injured In North London Fire "Ten individuals suffered minor injuries following large fire lit as part of local Jewish community celebration in Ravensdale Road, Stamford Hill," Hackney Police said on Twitter.

"No criminal allegations reported. No serious injuries," the police added.



The explosion may have been caused by a mobile phone, according to a report by the British daily Express, which reported the incident earlier. © Thomson Reuters 2018



Ten people suffered minor injuries following a large fire during a Jewish celebration in north London, Hackney police said on Thursday."Ten individuals suffered minor injuries following large fire lit as part of local Jewish community celebration in Ravensdale Road, Stamford Hill," Hackney Police said on Twitter."No criminal allegations reported. No serious injuries," the police added. The explosion may have been caused by a mobile phone, according to a report by the British daily Express, which reported the incident earlier.