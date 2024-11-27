Temple Vandalised As Tensions Soar After Hindu Priest's Arrest In Bangladesh

Amid unrest in Bangladesh following the arrest of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari by Dhaka police, a Hindu temple was allegedly targeted by a mob in Chattogram. The arrest of former ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishna Das has triggered protests across Bangladesh, with the community calling for the monk's release and justice for Hindus who have faced persecution since the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Loknath temple in Chittagong's Firingibazar was targeted in Chattogram, according to reports.

International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) spokesperson, Radharamn Das, shared a purported video of a mob attack on the temple on his X account and wrote, "24x7 attack on Hindus & Hindu places of worship in #Bangladesh. When will it all STOP?"

He also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President-elect Donald Trump, and his cabinet nominee Tulsi Gabbard, in the post.

ISKCON Bangladesh also issued a statement denouncing the arrest of the Hindu monk and subsequent violence and attacks against Sanatanis in various parts of Bangladesh. "Chinmoy Krishna Das and the Sanatani Community deserve justice as citizens of this country, and we stress that any form of discrimination against them must not be tolerated," it read.

Statement from ISKCON Bangladesh regarding the current situation in Bangladesh and the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das shared earlier today to the press.#FreeChinmoyKrishnaDas #SaveBangladeshiHindus pic.twitter.com/8I0BWhmbWb — Radharamn Das राधारमण दास (@RadharamnDas) November 26, 2024

Dhaka Reacts To India's Statement Over Monk's Arrest

Dhaka has reacted to India's statement condemning the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari and calling Bangladeshi authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all other minorities. In the issued by Bangladesh's foreign ministry, the Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus's government called the matter Dhaka's "internal affair" and said India's concerns are "unfounded" adding it "contrary to the spirit of friendship"

The Yunus administration later reaffirmed "in the strongest terms" that every Bangladeshi, regardless of their religious identity, has the "right to establish, maintain or perform respective religious rituals and practices or express views without hindrance."

Lawyer's Killing And Subsequent Arrests

The Bangladesh government also expressed "deep concerns" over the brutal killing of Advocate Saiful Islam Alif outside Chattogram court on Tuesday. "Authorities have stepped up security in the port city to ensure that religious harmony is maintained at any cost," read the statement.

Saiful, 35, an assistant public prosecutor, was hacked to death amid clashes between police and a crowd protesting the arrest of ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh's port city of Chittagong. "Saiful Islam Alif, a lawyer, was killed in Chittagong," Nazim Uddin Chowdhury, President of Chittagong Bar Association, told news agency ANI over the phone.

Chief Adviser Yunus also condemned the murder of a lawyer and ordered an investigation into the killing.

As per Bangladeshi media, law enforcement authorities have detained at least 20 people in raids in Chittagong in connection with the killing of the lawyer. Quoting Kotwali police station Officer-in-Charge Fazlul Kader, Dhaka Tribune reported that arrests were made during operations in Patharghata Mathar Potti, Andarkilla and Hazari Goli areas from Tuesday evening until midnight.

Unrest In Bangladesh

The law enforcement agencies are on high alert across Bangladesh amid tensions in Chittagong. The government has deployed extra forces in Chittagong and the capital Dhaka.

The unrest started after thousands of people in Chittagong gathered outside court premises demanding the release of Chinmoy Brahmachari. The protesters blocked the prison van after a court rejected his bail prayer and ordered to send him to jail. Police and other law-enforcing agencies fired tear shells and sound grenades to remove them.

After two hours of clashes, Chinmoy Brahmachari was landed in jail, witnesses said.

About Chinmoy Krishna Das

Chandan Kumar Dhar Prokash alias Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari is a spokesperson of the Sanatan Jagaran Mancha. He also heads an ISKCON-operated religious site named Pundarik Dham in Chittagong.

The monk was detained by the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Monday and was arrested later on Sedation charges.

"A case has been filed against Chimnoy in charge of sedition, accusing him of hoisting a flag on the top of a stand of Bangladesh's national flag. But the man who filed the case, now he is not attached to the case. He is now disagreed to continue the case," a minority leader said.

Citing sources in ISKCON Chittagong, Dhaka Tribune reported that Chinmoy Krishna hails from the port city's Satkania Upazila. He reportedly earned the nickname 'Shishu Bokta' due to his popularity as a religious preacher from an early age. He served as the Chittagong Divisional Secretary of ISKCON from 2016 to 2022 and has also been the Principal of Pundarik Dham in Hathazari, since 2007.

Violence Against Minorities In Bangladesh

Chinmoy Krishna Das's arrest came amid tensions over minority rights in the South Asian country that has seen widespread political violence since former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ouster. Hindus comprise approximately 8 per cent of Bangladesh's 170 million people. Since the ouster of former PM Sheikh Hasina, the new military-backed interim government led by Mohammed Yunus has faced criticism for failing to curb a spike in violence against minorities.