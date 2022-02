Ukraine War: Telegram founder said he did not want the app to be used as a tool that may deepen conflicts

Messaging app Telegram may consider partially or fully restricting the operation of some channels if the situation in Ukraine escalates, Telegram founder Pavel Durov said on Sunday.

Durov said in a post that Telegram channels were increasingly becoming a source of unverified information and that he did not want the app to be used as a tool that may deepen conflicts.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)