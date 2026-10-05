"Agent Promised Rs 1.2 Lakh Salary": Telangana Worker Stranded In Oman

A migrant worker from Telangana's Nirmal has alleged that he was duped into working for a company in Oman after an agent promised him a job with a good salary.

Borubonthala Nagesh, a farmer from Kotha Tarlapadu village, said he travelled to Oman after an agent from the Jagtial district promised him employment. Nagesh, however, alleged that he was forced into domestic work after he landed in Oman.

In a video appeal from Oman, he also said he has not been receiving adequate wages or proper food and is facing difficulties returning home.

"An agent took Rs 80,000 from me, promising a salary of Rs 1,20,000 and saying I would not have to pay rent. But after I came here, there was no proper work, the company is not good, and I am facing serious difficulties. I am only being paid Rs 75 daily, and I have no proper income or support," he said in an SOS video.

"The agent has cheated me and left me in a very difficult situation," he said, and urged the Telangana government and the Centre to intervene and bring him back to India.

Telangana Citizens And A Job Scam In Oman

His case comes amid growing concerns over overseas recruitment fraud involving workers from Telangana.

MEA data presented in Parliament shows that Telangana recorded 339 complaints related to fraudulent overseas recruitment in the last three years, placing the state among those reporting the highest number of such complaints nationally. Most complaints were linked to unregistered or illegal recruitment agents.

Oman has also emerged as a significant destination in migrant-worker grievance cases.

Gulf countries have received more than 80,000 complaints involving abuse, exploitation and workplace grievances between 2021 and 2025, with Oman accounting for about 13,000 complaints.

In August, a 45-year-old woman from Warangal, who allegedly endured 25 days of confinement and harassment in Muscat after being taken there on a tourist visa on the promise of a job, had returned to India.

The woman, Mohammed Mahamuda, had travelled to Muscat on July 16 after an agent promised her domestic work.

However, after reaching Oman, she was allegedly handed over to a sub-agent who seized her mobile phone and passport, confined her to a room and forced her to work against her wishes. She also alleged that she was subjected to harassment and physical assault during her confinement.

A woman from Hyderabad had also faced similar ordeal.

In a self-recorded video sent to a politician in July, 26-year-old Shabnam Begum said she traveled to Oman on March 26 after a local recruitment agent promised her a job as a housemaid.

She claimed they made her work "day and night" without paying any salary for over three months.

"They also didn't give me a mobile phone for a month and a half," she said in an emotional video sent to a Hyderabad politician, Majlis Bachao Tehreek's Amjed Ullah Khan.

She said she was "tortured" and "beaten" and denied proper food.