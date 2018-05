The man was arrested under the Terrorism Act and taken into custody (Representational)

An 18-year-old youth was arrested on Friday by London's Metropolitan Police on suspicion of planning terrorist acts, Scotland Yard said in a statement.The detainee, whose name and nationality were not made public, was arrested on a street in north London by armed officers, Efe news reported. "The man was arrested under the Terrorism Act and taken into custody at a south London police station," said the Met police in a statement.According to the interior security agency MI5, the current terror threat level in the UK is severe, meaning an attack is highly likely.