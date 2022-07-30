Teen Swims To Rooftop With Pet Dog As Flood Hits US Town, Internet Overwhelmed

Picture shows the teen and her dog sitting on the roof of a house surrounded by floodwaters.

A teenager in the United States is winning the hearts on social media for saving the life of her dog during the flash floods in Kentucky. A photo of Chloe Adams cradling her dog while sitting on the roof of a house surrounded by floodwaters is going viral.

Many areas of Kentucky were hit by flash floods triggered by heavy rain on Thursday in which 16 people were killed.

Ms Adams, 17, were alone at her home with her trusted companion, Sandy, the dog she's had since she was a toddler. The nightmarish rain quickly overwhelmed the drains and the water started erupting through the kitchen tiles and encircled her house, according to CNN.

"There was water as far as I could see," she told the outlet. "I had a full-blown panic attack."

But she was able to rescue not only herself but also Sandy by putting the dog in a floating container and swimming to a nearby rooftop. She waited for hours before help could arrive.

Her father Terry Adams shared a post about her safety on Facebook on Friday, calling her a "hero".

While sharing a picture of the teenager surrounded with floodwater, he wrote, "My daughter is safe and whole tonight. She saved her dog by putting her in a container that would float and then swam with her to a neighboring rooftop."

"She waited hours until she could be rescued. She is a hero. I love you, Chloe. You are simply amazing. Thank you, Larry; words are not enough. We lost everything today...everything except what matters most," he added.

The post has received over 10,000 likes and around 18,000 shares on Facebook so far. Numerous users flooded the comment section appreciating Ms Adams' bravery.

"So glad she is safe. Please let us know if we can do anything. Prayers for you all," wrote a user.

Another said, "Brave warrior."

